White House Shakes Up Tech Policy with Baasch's NEC Appointment

The White House has withdrawn its nomination of Ryan Baasch for a Federal Trade Commission seat and appointed him as deputy director of the National Economic Council (NEC), according to a White House official. This strategic move elevates his role in shaping technology, telecommunications, and competition policy.

Baasch will serve as deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, replacing Robin Colwell at the NEC, an entity responsible for advising on economic policy. This reshuffle comes amid President Trump's pursuit of more influence over regulatory agencies and tech oversight.

The change follows Trump's recent dismissal of two Democratic FTC commissioners, a decision that precipitated a Supreme Court case aimed at increasing the president's influence over federal agencies. Baasch's experience includes tenures at the Texas Attorney General's Office and Latham & Watkins law firm.