Left Menu

White House Shakes Up Tech Policy with Baasch's NEC Appointment

The White House has withdrawn Ryan Baasch's nomination for a Federal Trade Commission seat, appointing him as deputy director of the National Economic Council instead. Baasch will play a key role in shaping tech and competition policy as a deputy assistant to President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 02:41 IST
White House Shakes Up Tech Policy with Baasch's NEC Appointment

The White House has withdrawn its nomination of Ryan Baasch for a Federal Trade Commission seat and appointed him as deputy director of the National Economic Council (NEC), according to a White House official. This strategic move elevates his role in shaping technology, telecommunications, and competition policy.

Baasch will serve as deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, replacing Robin Colwell at the NEC, an entity responsible for advising on economic policy. This reshuffle comes amid President Trump's pursuit of more influence over regulatory agencies and tech oversight.

The change follows Trump's recent dismissal of two Democratic FTC commissioners, a decision that precipitated a Supreme Court case aimed at increasing the president's influence over federal agencies. Baasch's experience includes tenures at the Texas Attorney General's Office and Latham & Watkins law firm.

TRENDING

1
Trump Proposes Massive Military Budget Boost to $1.5 Trillion

Trump Proposes Massive Military Budget Boost to $1.5 Trillion

 Global
2
Avelo Airlines Ends Deportation Flights Amid Operational Challenges

Avelo Airlines Ends Deportation Flights Amid Operational Challenges

 Global
3
SailGP Opens Groundbreaking Training Base in Pensacola

SailGP Opens Groundbreaking Training Base in Pensacola

 Global
4
Wall Street Faces Downturn Amid Shifts and Trump's Bold Measures

Wall Street Faces Downturn Amid Shifts and Trump's Bold Measures

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026