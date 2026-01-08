Power and Water Disruption: Impact of Recent Russian Strikes in Ukraine

Recent Russian strikes late on Wednesday have resulted in widespread power and water supply disruptions across southeastern Ukraine, affecting areas such as Dnipro and parts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The public broadcaster Suspilne reported that the city of Dnipro experienced significant power outages leading to the suspension of metro services.

Authorities, including regional power company DTEK, are currently uncertain when the services will be fully restored as efforts to address the situation continue.