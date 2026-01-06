Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Cooling Inflation & Economic Momentum Loss

On Tuesday, Euro zone government bond yields experienced a drop following data that indicated cooling inflation and a loss of economic momentum in the region at the close of 2025. France's consumer price increase was slightly lower than anticipated, while Germany's rate dropped to 2.0%.

The HCOB's composite PMI data suggested the euro zone's economy grew at a slower pace last month, yet marked the strongest quarterly growth in over two years. German 10-year yields, considered the euro area benchmark, declined by three basis points to 2.843%.

Seasoned Europe economist at Capital Economics, Franziska Palmas, noted energy inflation as the main factor behind the yield drop, with services inflation easing as well. Meanwhile, bond supply remains crucial with Citi projecting record gross issuance in January.

