Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Cooling Inflation & Economic Momentum Loss

Euro zone bond yields dropped as inflation data hinted at a cooling economy. German yields fell after inflation eased due to reduced energy prices. ECB rate hike chances fell, while January's bond issuance forecast hit record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:22 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Cooling Inflation & Economic Momentum Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Euro zone government bond yields experienced a drop following data that indicated cooling inflation and a loss of economic momentum in the region at the close of 2025. France's consumer price increase was slightly lower than anticipated, while Germany's rate dropped to 2.0%.

The HCOB's composite PMI data suggested the euro zone's economy grew at a slower pace last month, yet marked the strongest quarterly growth in over two years. German 10-year yields, considered the euro area benchmark, declined by three basis points to 2.843%.

Seasoned Europe economist at Capital Economics, Franziska Palmas, noted energy inflation as the main factor behind the yield drop, with services inflation easing as well. Meanwhile, bond supply remains crucial with Citi projecting record gross issuance in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Medical Groups Challenge Kennedy's Vaccine Policies

Major Medical Groups Challenge Kennedy's Vaccine Policies

 Global
2
Ragging Allegations Stir Tensions in Maharashtra College

Ragging Allegations Stir Tensions in Maharashtra College

 India
3
Election Commission Resolves Amartya Sen's Voter Name Discrepancy

Election Commission Resolves Amartya Sen's Voter Name Discrepancy

 India
4
Delhi Assembly Controversy: The 'Phansi Ghar' Debate Intensifies

Delhi Assembly Controversy: The 'Phansi Ghar' Debate Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026