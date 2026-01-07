Tragic Collision on Amethi Bypass Kills Two

In a tragic accident on the Amethi-Pratapgarh bypass road, two men were killed and another was seriously injured when their two-wheeler collided head-on with a truck.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Monu Yadav, 28, and Digvijay Singh, 50. The injured individual, Shiv Nath, 30, has been admitted to a local health center for treatment.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening near Maa Kalika dhaba. Meanwhile, the truck driver involved in the accident fled the scene. The police have initiated an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)