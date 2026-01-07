Tragic Collision on Amethi Bypass Kills Two
Two men lost their lives and another was injured in a head-on collision between a two-wheeler and a truck on the Amethi-Pratapgarh bypass road. The victims have been identified, and the truck driver has fled the scene. Authorities are investigating the incident.
In a tragic accident on the Amethi-Pratapgarh bypass road, two men were killed and another was seriously injured when their two-wheeler collided head-on with a truck.
Authorities have identified the deceased as Monu Yadav, 28, and Digvijay Singh, 50. The injured individual, Shiv Nath, 30, has been admitted to a local health center for treatment.
The incident occurred Tuesday evening near Maa Kalika dhaba. Meanwhile, the truck driver involved in the accident fled the scene. The police have initiated an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
