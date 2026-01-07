Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Reigns Supreme in the 2025 Global Dealmaking Arena

In 2025, Goldman Sachs led the global M&A league tables, gaining hefty market share amid massive political and economic shifts. With $1.5 trillion in deals and leading M&A fee revenue, the firm excelled despite not taking part in the year's biggest deals, showcasing strategic dominance in a competitive landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:47 IST
Goldman Sachs topped global M&A league tables in 2025, driven by a surge in $10 billion deals that amassed a total of $1.5 trillion, surpassing previous years' totals. Data from LSEG highlighted Goldman's dominance, having advised on 38 major transactions. It was lauded as an 'exceptional M&A year' by the firm's Global Co-Head of M&A, reflecting abundant capital and relaxed regulatory oversight.

While leading in M&A fee revenue and overall deal value, securing $4.6 billion, Goldman faced fierce competition. JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citi followed closely in advising significant projects such as the massive Union Pacific acquisition and Warner Bros bidding war, which drew interest from other top banks and legal firms.

With a commanding 44.7% market share in EMEA M&A activities, Goldman's strategy was propelled by technological deals and strategic alliances in railways, consumer products, media, and tech sectors. The climate of eased regulatory scrutiny under President Trump spurred ambitious consolidations, underscoring Goldman's prowess in navigating the dynamic banking landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

