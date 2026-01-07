Left Menu

Jasjeet Kaur Takes the Helm as CEO of Groupe SEB India

Jasjeet Kaur has been appointed CEO of Groupe SEB India. She joined the company in 2020 and has been instrumental in launching Tefal in India and expanding business growth. In her new role, she will lead the company's strategic vision for sustainable and profitable growth.

Home and kitchen appliance giant Groupe SEB India has announced the appointment of Jasjeet Kaur as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kaur, who initially joined the firm in 2020 as Marketing Director, is set to spearhead the company's quest for market leadership and sustainable growth.

Recently elevated to Vice President, Sales, Kaur has already demonstrated her leadership prowess by enhancing distribution channels, pushing ahead growth strategies, and pioneering the launch of Tefal, a flagship brand. Her efforts have been pivotal in solidifying Groupe SEB's footprint in India.

Groupe SEB India, part of the French multinational Groupe SEB, manages prominent brands like Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal. By leveraging digital-led communication and consumer insights, Kaur has successfully diversified the brand's offerings and strengthened its market position.

