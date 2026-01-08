Left Menu

Senior National Boxing: World champion Minakshi, Nikhat, Hitesh ease into semis

This is the first time that the men's and women's National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue, and 600 boxers from across the country are participating in 10 weight categories each for men and women, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:08 IST
Senior National Boxing: World champion Minakshi, Nikhat, Hitesh ease into semis
Nikhat Zareen (in red). (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's top boxers including world champion Minakshi Hooda, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, World Boxing Cup gold medallist Hitesh Gulia and others sailed into the semi-finals of the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships with easy wins in their respective quarterfinal bouts in Greater Noida. This is the first time that the men's and women's National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, and 600 boxers from across the country are participating in 10 weight categories each for men and women, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Minakshi (women's 45-48kg) of All India Police defeated Kashish Mehta of Punjab 5:0, while Nikhat (48-51kg) blanked Manipur's Lanchenbee Chanu Tongbram by an identical margin. In the men's 65-70kg quarterfinals, Hitesh defeated Punjab's Tejaswi 5:0 to advance to the semifinals. World Boxing Cup Finals silver medallist Pawan Bartwal (men's 50-55kg), Jadumani Singh (50-55kg) and Sachin (55-60kg) all earned unanimous decisions in their semifinal bouts.

While Pawan defeated Tyson of Arunachal Pradesh, Jadumani defeated Nikhil (Punjab), and Sachin beat UP's Karan. In the women's 51-54kg quarterfinals, Preeti defeated Harmeet Kaur Virk of Punjab 5:0, while Sakshi got the better of Poonam of RSPB 4:1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Centre inks pacts with 15 states to strengthen textile industry data systems

Centre inks pacts with 15 states to strengthen textile industry data systems

 India
2
Adani Group, Embraer plan to set up final assembly line for regional jets in India

Adani Group, Embraer plan to set up final assembly line for regional jets in...

 India
3
Centre launches 'Pankhudi' portal to facilitate participation in welfare initiatives

Centre launches 'Pankhudi' portal to facilitate participation in welfare ini...

 India
4
Turkman Gate violence: Delhi court sends 5 accused to 13 days' judicial custody

Turkman Gate violence: Delhi court sends 5 accused to 13 days' judicial cust...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026