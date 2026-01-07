Bihar Jewellers Implement 'No Mask, No Jewellery' Policy

In an effort to combat theft, jewellers in Bihar have instituted a policy prohibiting the sale of ornaments to customers whose faces are covered, according to a traders' association announcement on Wednesday.

The All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation's Bihar unit has instructed its members to refrain from displaying and selling jewellery to individuals wearing face coverings, including masks and hijabs. The decision, described as a precautionary measure, aims to ensure the safety of both jewellers and customers. Federation president Ashok Kumar Verma said the policy addresses security concerns following several theft incidents involving masked assailants.

The policy also assists law enforcement by enabling easier identification of customers through CCTV footage during theft investigations. Past robberies saw criminals looting significant amounts of jewellery, highlighting the necessity for such preventive actions.

