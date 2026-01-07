Left Menu

Bihar Jewellers Implement 'No Mask, No Jewellery' Policy

Jewellers in Bihar are implementing a policy against selling to masked customers, aiming to enhance security measures. The All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation's Bihar unit emphasizes the need to identify clients and prevent theft, given past robberies involving masked criminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:24 IST
Bihar Jewellers Implement 'No Mask, No Jewellery' Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to combat theft, jewellers in Bihar have instituted a policy prohibiting the sale of ornaments to customers whose faces are covered, according to a traders' association announcement on Wednesday.

The All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation's Bihar unit has instructed its members to refrain from displaying and selling jewellery to individuals wearing face coverings, including masks and hijabs. The decision, described as a precautionary measure, aims to ensure the safety of both jewellers and customers. Federation president Ashok Kumar Verma said the policy addresses security concerns following several theft incidents involving masked assailants.

The policy also assists law enforcement by enabling easier identification of customers through CCTV footage during theft investigations. Past robberies saw criminals looting significant amounts of jewellery, highlighting the necessity for such preventive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End in Bengaluru: Migrant Girl Abducted and Murdered

Tragic End in Bengaluru: Migrant Girl Abducted and Murdered

 India
2
Southern Separatist Tensions: Yemen's Political Storm

Southern Separatist Tensions: Yemen's Political Storm

 Global
3
Touadera Invites Putin: A Strengthening Alliance

Touadera Invites Putin: A Strengthening Alliance

 Global
4
Court Orders Congress and AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Against Gautam

Court Orders Congress and AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Against Gautam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026