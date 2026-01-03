AIMIM Leader's Fiery Response to Hijab Controversy

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has vowed to take a strong stand against any individual trying to harm Muslim women with ill intent, amidst ongoing tensions over remarks made by a Uttar Pradesh minister. Jaleel addressed a rally in Jalna, Maharashtra, sharply criticizing the remark and concomitant handling of the hijab issue by political figures.

Jaleel accused so-called secular parties of supporting criminal elements while hesitating to endorse Muslim individuals as leaders. He specifically targeted Nitish Kumar over the hijab controversy, highlighting alleged biases within these parties. Notably, the incident involved a controversial statement by UP minister Sanjay Nishad, which was subsequently clarified as misinterpreted.

In a satirical jab, Jaleel mocked Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat's call to freeze AIMIM's 'kite' election symbol, amidst civic poll preparations coinciding with Makar Sankranti. Jaleel also quipped about opposition leaders avoiding watches, referencing the symbolic 'Clock' of their political allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)