India's Path to Economic Power: Reducing Imports, Boosting Exports with Bio-Bitumen

India must cut down on imports and boost exports to achieve the status of the world's third-largest economy, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Speaking at the 'CSIR's Technology Transfer Ceremony', Gadkari outlined the potential of transforming agricultural waste into a valuable resource to reduce crude imports.

The road transport minister suggested that using bio-bitumen in road construction is pivotal to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. By incorporating agro-waste, not only does it combat pollution from crop burning but significantly contributes to the circular economy. This initiative could save India approximately USD 4,500 crore in foreign exchange, minimizing reliance on imported crude oil.

Gadkari noted that India is leading in the global production of bio-bitumen, empowering farmers and bolstering the rural economy. Highlighting the government's commitment to sustainability, he urged the adoption of alternative fuels and flex-engine vehicles. With green hydrogen-powered trucks set for ten highway stretches, Gadkari acknowledged challenges in hydrogen transport yet advocated for India to emerge as an energy exporter.

