Left Menu

India's Path to Economic Power: Reducing Imports, Boosting Exports with Bio-Bitumen

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized reducing imports and increasing exports to become the world's third-largest economy. Highlighting bio-bitumen from agricultural waste, he pointed to energy independence and pollution reduction. He stressed innovations like hydrogen-powered transport and alternative fuels as keys to India's sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:39 IST
India's Path to Economic Power: Reducing Imports, Boosting Exports with Bio-Bitumen
  • Country:
  • India

India must cut down on imports and boost exports to achieve the status of the world's third-largest economy, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Speaking at the 'CSIR's Technology Transfer Ceremony', Gadkari outlined the potential of transforming agricultural waste into a valuable resource to reduce crude imports.

The road transport minister suggested that using bio-bitumen in road construction is pivotal to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. By incorporating agro-waste, not only does it combat pollution from crop burning but significantly contributes to the circular economy. This initiative could save India approximately USD 4,500 crore in foreign exchange, minimizing reliance on imported crude oil.

Gadkari noted that India is leading in the global production of bio-bitumen, empowering farmers and bolstering the rural economy. Highlighting the government's commitment to sustainability, he urged the adoption of alternative fuels and flex-engine vehicles. With green hydrogen-powered trucks set for ten highway stretches, Gadkari acknowledged challenges in hydrogen transport yet advocated for India to emerge as an energy exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Counter to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe's Counter to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

 India
3
Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema

Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema

 India
4
Rising Star Jacob Bethell Shines in the Ashes with Maiden Test Century

Rising Star Jacob Bethell Shines in the Ashes with Maiden Test Century

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026