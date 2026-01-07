Deadly Clashes Erupt Over Gold Mining Operations in Northern Afghanistan

Deadly clashes between local residents and a gold mining company have resulted in four fatalities and five injuries in Takhar province, northern Afghanistan, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The violence erupted on Tuesday in Chah Ab district, killing three residents and one employee, according to Abdul Mateen Qane, Interior Ministry spokesman. The cause of the clashes remains unspecified, and the company's ownership is unreported.

Two suspects, one being a company security employee and another a local resident, have been apprehended. The company's operations are currently suspended as authorities investigate. Afghanistan's government recently announced significant mining deals, underscoring the country's rich mineral resources.