Tata Steel's Green Transition: Boost in Output and UK Expansion

Tata Steel has witnessed an 8% increase in its consolidated output, achieving 8.33 million tonnes in the December quarter of FY26 compared to 7.71 million tonnes in the previous year.

This growth does not include the UK operations, which are undergoing a significant transformation with the construction of a 3.2 MT electric arc furnace aimed at enhancing green steel production.

Meanwhile, overall deliveries, including those from India, the Netherlands, UK, and Thailand operations, rose by 7.56% to 8.25 million tonnes, according to an exchange filing released on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)