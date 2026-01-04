Left Menu

Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

In the third quarter of FY26 ending December 2025, State-owned Bank of Baroda reported a significant increase in credit by 14.57%, reaching Rs 13.44 lakh crore. Total deposits also rose by 10.25% to Rs 15.47 lakh crore, resulting in overall business growth of 12.22% to Rs 28.91 lakh crore.

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced on Sunday a substantial credit growth of 14.57% for the third quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 13.44 lakh crore by December 2025.

The credit figures stood at Rs 11.73 lakh crore at the same period the previous year, the bank revealed in its regulatory filing.

In addition, BoB experienced a 10.25% rise in total deposits, amounting to Rs 15.47 lakh crore. Consequently, the combined business of credit and deposits surged by 12.22% to Rs 28.91 lakh crore, compared to Rs 25.76 lakh crore by December 2024.

