Bank of Baroda Sees Impressive Credit Growth in Q3 FY26

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced on Sunday a substantial credit growth of 14.57% for the third quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 13.44 lakh crore by December 2025.

The credit figures stood at Rs 11.73 lakh crore at the same period the previous year, the bank revealed in its regulatory filing.

In addition, BoB experienced a 10.25% rise in total deposits, amounting to Rs 15.47 lakh crore. Consequently, the combined business of credit and deposits surged by 12.22% to Rs 28.91 lakh crore, compared to Rs 25.76 lakh crore by December 2024.

