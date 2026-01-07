Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

Alaska Airlines is making headlines with its largest order of Boeing planes in history. Announced on Wednesday, the airline plans to acquire 105 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets and five 787-10 Dreamliners, significantly expanding its fleet from the current 413 to over 550 by 2035.

This massive order aims to facilitate Alaska Airlines' expansion into more international markets, including Europe and Asia, as part of its Alaska Accelerate strategic plan. CEO and President Ben Minicucci highlighted this order as essential for the airline's continued growth.

The plan comes after Alaska's significant $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines in 2024 and existing orders with Boeing. Meanwhile, Boeing faces challenges with FAA approvals for newer MAX models due to safety concerns, despite recently being allowed to increase production rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)