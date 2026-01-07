Left Menu

Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

Alaska Airlines has announced its largest ever order for 110 Boeing planes, aiming to expand its fleet significantly by 2035. This includes 105 737 MAX 10 and five 787-10 jets, plus options for additional aircraft. The expansion supports Alaska's strategic growth plans and follows its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines.

Updated: 07-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alaska Airlines is making headlines with its largest order of Boeing planes in history. Announced on Wednesday, the airline plans to acquire 105 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets and five 787-10 Dreamliners, significantly expanding its fleet from the current 413 to over 550 by 2035.

This massive order aims to facilitate Alaska Airlines' expansion into more international markets, including Europe and Asia, as part of its Alaska Accelerate strategic plan. CEO and President Ben Minicucci highlighted this order as essential for the airline's continued growth.

The plan comes after Alaska's significant $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines in 2024 and existing orders with Boeing. Meanwhile, Boeing faces challenges with FAA approvals for newer MAX models due to safety concerns, despite recently being allowed to increase production rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

