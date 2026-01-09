Italy’s privacy watchdog warns Grok over deepfake AI content

Italy's data protection authority on Thursday warned users ‌and providers of artificial intelligence tools, including Elon Musk's chatbot Grok, over ⁠the risk of generating deepfake images from real content without the consent of featured individuals. The warning comes amid ​mounting scrutiny of AI platforms for enabling non-consensual ‍sexualized imagery, as EU policymakers push for stricter enforcement under data protection and digital services rules.

The Italian regulator ⁠said ‌it was ⁠working with Ireland's Data Protection Commission — the lead EU privacy ‍authority for X due to its EU operations being ​based in Ireland — and reserved the right to ⁠take further action. Services that allow users to create and ⁠share content from real images or voices — including digitally "undressing" people — could amount to criminal offences ⁠and serious privacy breaches under EU law, the watchdog ⁠said.

It ‌urged providers to build safeguards into their platforms to prevent misuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)