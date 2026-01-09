Left Menu

Italy’s privacy watchdog warns Grok over deepfake AI content

Services that allow users to create and ⁠share content from real images or voices — including digitally "undressing" people — could amount to criminal offences ⁠and serious privacy breaches under EU law, the watchdog ⁠said. It ‌urged providers to build safeguards into their platforms to prevent misuse.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:05 IST
Italy’s privacy watchdog warns Grok over deepfake AI content
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's data protection authority on Thursday warned users ‌and providers of artificial intelligence tools, including Elon Musk's chatbot Grok, over ⁠the risk of generating deepfake images from real content without the consent of featured individuals. The warning comes amid ​mounting scrutiny of AI platforms for enabling non-consensual ‍sexualized imagery, as EU policymakers push for stricter enforcement under data protection and digital services rules.

The Italian regulator ⁠said ‌it was ⁠working with Ireland's Data Protection Commission — the lead EU privacy ‍authority for X due to its EU operations being ​based in Ireland — and reserved the right to ⁠take further action. Services that allow users to create and ⁠share content from real images or voices — including digitally "undressing" people — could amount to criminal offences ⁠and serious privacy breaches under EU law, the watchdog ⁠said.

It ‌urged providers to build safeguards into their platforms to prevent misuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

 Global
3
Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules against Trump

Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules agai...

 Global
4
CORRECTED-Trump faces rare Republican opposition in Congress

CORRECTED-Trump faces rare Republican opposition in Congress

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026