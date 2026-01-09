Left Menu

Treasury's Bessent: Rieder not yet interviewed for Fed job, decision likely this month

BlackRock Inc's top bond investment manager Rick ‌Rieder has not been interviewed yet by President Donald ⁠Trump to be the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ​said on Thursday, adding that ‍he expects Trump to make a decision on the Fed leadership role this ⁠month.

Rieder ‌is ⁠among four finalists under consideration for the job ‍to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ​whose term as central bank leader expires ⁠in May. The other finalists include ⁠White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, sitting Fed Governor Christopher Waller and ⁠former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. The other three ⁠have ‌all had interviews with Trump.

(Reporting By David Lawder in ⁠Minneapolis and Andrea ‍Shalal in Washington)

