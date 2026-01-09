Treasury's Bessent: Rieder not yet interviewed for Fed job, decision likely this month
BlackRock Inc's top bond investment manager Rick Rieder has not been interviewed yet by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday, adding that he expects Trump to make a decision on the Fed leadership role this month.
Rieder is among four finalists under consideration for the job to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term as central bank leader expires in May. The other finalists include White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, sitting Fed Governor Christopher Waller and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. The other three have all had interviews with Trump.
(Reporting By David Lawder in Minneapolis and Andrea Shalal in Washington)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CORRECTED-Trump faces rare Republican opposition in Congress
Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules against Trump
UPDATE 2-US Senate votes to curb military action in Venezuela, Trump says oversight could last years
US states urge Congress to delay food aid cost provisions in Trump's tax bill
UK's Starmer, Trump discuss security and Russia deterrence in Arctic region