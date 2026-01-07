Left Menu

Rail Madad App Sees Spike in Cleanliness Complaints

Complaints about coach cleanliness and bedrolls on the Rail Madad app surged by 50% in October and November 2025, compared to September. The Railway Ministry has urged zones to investigate and enhance the grievance redressal system. Feedback ratios for 'excellent' and 'satisfactory' also witnessed a slight decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rail Madad app experienced a significant increase in passenger complaints regarding coach cleanliness and bedroll quality in October and November 2025, compared to September. Reports revealed a 50% rise in grievances, prompting the Railway Ministry to urge all zones to scrutinize the issue and bolster the grievance redressal mechanism.

Data from the ministry indicated that while feedback volumes increased over the autumn months, the proportion of positive ratings categorized as 'excellent' and 'satisfactory' declined. The percentage dipped by 1.9% in October and 0.83% in November against September figures. This negative trend was a cause of concern for railway officials.

The Rail Madad portal, designed as an integrated digital platform for lodging complaints and tracking resolutions, now faces the challenge of maintaining passenger satisfaction. The Railway Ministry has underscored the importance of timely and effective problem-solving to reverse the dip in positive feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

