Rail Madad App Sees Spike in Cleanliness Complaints

The Rail Madad app experienced a significant increase in passenger complaints regarding coach cleanliness and bedroll quality in October and November 2025, compared to September. Reports revealed a 50% rise in grievances, prompting the Railway Ministry to urge all zones to scrutinize the issue and bolster the grievance redressal mechanism.

Data from the ministry indicated that while feedback volumes increased over the autumn months, the proportion of positive ratings categorized as 'excellent' and 'satisfactory' declined. The percentage dipped by 1.9% in October and 0.83% in November against September figures. This negative trend was a cause of concern for railway officials.

The Rail Madad portal, designed as an integrated digital platform for lodging complaints and tracking resolutions, now faces the challenge of maintaining passenger satisfaction. The Railway Ministry has underscored the importance of timely and effective problem-solving to reverse the dip in positive feedback.

