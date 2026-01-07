Indian Leather Sector Appeals for Tariff Relief

Representatives from the Indian leather sector convened with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce in Chennai on Wednesday, voicing concerns over steep US tariffs that have hobbled their export competitiveness.

Among the delegation were PR Aqeel Ahmed, Abdul Wahab, and R Selvam, who stressed that the substantial 50 percent tariffs jeopardize exports to the US, a principal foreign market for Indian leather goods.

The officials urged the government to engage in diplomatic avenues to lower these barriers, offer support to exporters, and diversify export markets to cushion against trade volatility.