Indian Leather Sector Appeals for Tariff Relief

Leaders of India's leather industry met with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce to discuss the impact of high US tariffs. They highlighted the tariffs' adverse effects on Indian exports and called for diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue and diversify export markets to mitigate trade risks.

Updated: 07-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:52 IST
Indian Leather Sector Appeals for Tariff Relief
Representatives from the Indian leather sector convened with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce in Chennai on Wednesday, voicing concerns over steep US tariffs that have hobbled their export competitiveness.

Among the delegation were PR Aqeel Ahmed, Abdul Wahab, and R Selvam, who stressed that the substantial 50 percent tariffs jeopardize exports to the US, a principal foreign market for Indian leather goods.

The officials urged the government to engage in diplomatic avenues to lower these barriers, offer support to exporters, and diversify export markets to cushion against trade volatility.

