Bihar startup Agrifeeder to tap export markets; aims higher revenue this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:41 IST
Bihar-based Agrifeeder, a startup co-founded by actress Neetu Chandra, on Thursday said it will tap opportunities in the export markets, and aims to clock a 75 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 3.5 crore this fiscal.

The company, which was founded in 2017, sells various food items made from agricultural produce procured from farmers in Bihar. The products, which include chana sattu, makhana, lemongrass herbal tea and maize, are sold under the brand 'Agrifeeder by Neetu Chandra' through both physical and online retail channels.

Agrifeeder, which has a manufacturing plant in a village near Bhagalpur, is looking to raise funds from investors to expand its food business.

Chandra invested an undisclosed amount in this startup last year and joined Priya Pandey, Raunak Kumar and Raman Kumar as co-founders.

''We have secured USFDA certification, which will help the company to enter export markets,'' she told reporters here.

Pandey said the company is expecting a turnover of Rs 3.5 crore this fiscal year, as against Rs 2 crore in the preceding year.

She said the turnover is expected to jump significantly from the next fiscal year onwards.

Pandey said that the company started selling products from 2020 onwards.

At present, maize contributes the maximum to the company's turnover.

Pandey said the company is looking to raise funds from investors to boost manufacturing capacities, but did not disclose how much amount it is targeting to raise.

Agrifeeder said it is working with a network of over 50,000 farmers across Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

