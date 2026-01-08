Strengthening EU Ties: India's Bold Steps with Luxembourg's Support

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed optimism about India's evolving relationship with Europe, forecasting a significant upswing in ties by 2026. He believes Luxembourg will play a crucial role in supporting and enhancing New Delhi's engagement with the European Union (EU).

Amidst ongoing global volatility, countries worldwide are reassessing partnerships, with many, including India, seeking deeper and more reliable connections. Jaishankar highlighted that such a reassessment is fostering closer Indo-EU cooperation, pointing to Luxembourg as a strategic partner capable of influencing EU decision-making.

On his visit to France and Luxembourg, Jaishankar met key political figures and engaged with the Indian community, emphasizing the importance of technological collaboration and the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations. He praised the Indian diaspora for strengthening bilateral relations and underscored India's dedication to boosting exports and exploring new trade opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)