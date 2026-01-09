Panama says it canceled flag of US-seized oil tanker a year ago
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 02:29 IST
Panama's maritime authority on Thursday said it had in January of last year canceled the flag of the M Sophia, a Venezuela-linked oil tanker seized by the U.S. military on Wednesday.
The supertanker's flag was canceled on January 23, 2025, the authority said.
