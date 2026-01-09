Panama says it canceled flag of US-seized oil tanker a year ago

‌Panama's maritime authority on Thursday ⁠said it had in January of ​last year canceled ‍the flag of the M ⁠Sophia, ‌a ⁠Venezuela-linked oil tanker seized by ‍the U.S. ​military on Wednesday.

The supertanker's ⁠flag was canceled ⁠on January 23, 2025, ⁠the authority said.

