Trump tells NY Times there could be more US strikes in Nigeria

Trump made the comments when asked ⁠about ‌Washington's Christmas Day ⁠military strike in Nigeria. ‍military had said at the time it ​carried out a strike against ⁠Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria at ⁠the request of Nigeria's government. "I'd love to make it a one-time ⁠strike... But if they continue to kill ⁠Christians," ‌he continued, "it will be a many-time strike."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 02:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 02:38 IST
Trump tells NY Times there could be more US strikes in Nigeria
U.S. President Donald Trump told ‌the New York Times there could be more ⁠strikes by Washington in Nigeria if Christians were killed in the African nation, ​even as Nigeria has previously denied ‍Christians there are subjected to systematic persecution. Trump made the comments when asked ⁠about ‌Washington's Christmas Day ⁠military strike in Nigeria. The U.S. ‍military had said at the time it ​carried out a strike against ⁠Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria at ⁠the request of Nigeria's government.

"I'd love to make it a one-time ⁠strike... But if they continue to kill ⁠Christians," ‌he continued, "it will be a many-time strike."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

