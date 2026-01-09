Trump tells NY Times there could be more US strikes in Nigeria
U.S. President Donald Trump told the New York Times there could be more strikes by Washington in Nigeria if Christians were killed in the African nation, even as Nigeria has previously denied Christians there are subjected to systematic persecution. Trump made the comments when asked about Washington's Christmas Day military strike in Nigeria. The U.S. military had said at the time it carried out a strike against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria at the request of Nigeria's government.
"I'd love to make it a one-time strike... But if they continue to kill Christians," he continued, "it will be a many-time strike."
