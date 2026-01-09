Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks for Monumental Merger

In a potential shift of power within the mining industry, Rio Tinto and Glencore have entered early discussions to form a colossal entity valued at $207 billion. This prospective merger could redefine global mining dynamics, particularly in an era emphasizing copper's rising demand due to technological advancements and greener energy transitions.

The dialogue between these industry titans marks their second round of talks, after an initial approach by Glencore in late 2024 failed to result in an agreement. The companies have been tight-lipped about specific details, including the structure of the deal or which assets would be involved.

The market's response has been divided; Glencore's U.S.-listed stocks saw an uptick, while Rio Tinto's Australian-listed shares experienced a dip, signaling investor caution. Critics warn of the risk of overpayment and cultural clashes, but proponents argue that strategic benefits in copper may outweigh potential drawbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)