Haryana's Data-Driven Overhaul of Collector Rates Reflects Market Values

The Haryana government has announced a revision of collector rates across the state, implementing a thorough and transparent data-driven approach. This revision ensures that transaction values align more closely with contemporary market trends.

According to a government spokesperson, the revision process analyzed the top 50 percent of property registries. This analysis focused on segments where transaction values surpassed existing collector rates. Notably, sectors exhibiting up to 20 percent higher transaction values than current rates saw no increases.

Different slabs for rate hikes were introduced: 15 percent for 20-35 percent variations, 25 percent for 35-70 percent, and so on. Overall, 160,752 segments were reviewed, with 68.80 percent experiencing no rate change. This initiative aims to promote transparency in property transactions and curb unaccounted funds.