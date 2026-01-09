Left Menu

Strategic Partnership Boosts Digital Connectivity at Noida International Airport

ACES India and BSNL have signed an agreement to enhance telecom and digital connectivity at Noida International Airport. This partnership aims to provide robust network coverage and digital services, marking a significant step in strengthening the airport's infrastructure and supporting India's digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:10 IST
Strategic Partnership Boosts Digital Connectivity at Noida International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ACES India and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have announced a strategic agreement to enhance telecom and digital connectivity infrastructure at the new Noida International Airport. During a formal ceremony held at the UP West Telecom Circle in Meerut, senior officials from both organizations welcomed this milestone.

This strategic collaboration, combining ACES India's expertise in telecom infrastructure with BSNL's vast national network, aims to provide reliable, future-proof connectivity solutions. This venture will benefit passengers, airport operators, and stakeholders by improving mobile network coverage and digital services at one of India's key upcoming aviation hubs.

Shri Arun Kumar Singh of BSNL expressed pleasure in partnering with ACES India for the airport project. Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO of ACES, stated that this agreement reinforces their commitment to India's infrastructure growth through innovative digital solutions. Mohammed N. Mazher of ACES India added that this partnership marks a crucial step in delivering top-tier connectivity solutions for significant infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile

Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile

 Global
2
High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidenc...

 India
4
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026