Strategic Partnership Boosts Digital Connectivity at Noida International Airport

ACES India and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have announced a strategic agreement to enhance telecom and digital connectivity infrastructure at the new Noida International Airport. During a formal ceremony held at the UP West Telecom Circle in Meerut, senior officials from both organizations welcomed this milestone.

This strategic collaboration, combining ACES India's expertise in telecom infrastructure with BSNL's vast national network, aims to provide reliable, future-proof connectivity solutions. This venture will benefit passengers, airport operators, and stakeholders by improving mobile network coverage and digital services at one of India's key upcoming aviation hubs.

Shri Arun Kumar Singh of BSNL expressed pleasure in partnering with ACES India for the airport project. Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO of ACES, stated that this agreement reinforces their commitment to India's infrastructure growth through innovative digital solutions. Mohammed N. Mazher of ACES India added that this partnership marks a crucial step in delivering top-tier connectivity solutions for significant infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)