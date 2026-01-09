London Stocks Rise Amidst Mining Merger Talks and Oil Price Boost

On Friday, London stocks showed signs of recovery following two days of downturns, with a boost from Glencore amid talks of merging with Rio Tinto, potentially creating the world's largest mining company. This news pushed Glencore's stock up by 10%, while Rio Tinto's dropped 2.2%.

The FTSE 100 rose by 0.4% by late morning, poised for a consecutive weekly gain. The mid-cap index also climbed, nearing its four-year high, as it marks its fourth consecutive week of gains. Energy stocks further bolstered the market, with oil prices climbing for the second day while BP and Shell enjoyed a 2.2% increase.

In domestic developments, British lawmakers stress-tested the rapid growth in the private credit market, pushing for the Bank of England to have more oversight. Meanwhile, the market awaits a pivotal U.S. jobs report anticipated to reveal a slowdown in December. Anglo American and Sainsbury's additionally saw market fluctuations due to separate merger and sales reports respectively.

