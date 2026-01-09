Left Menu

London Stocks Rise Amidst Mining Merger Talks and Oil Price Boost

London stocks experienced an upward trend on Friday following losses, driven by potential merger talks between Glencore and Rio Tinto. The FTSE 100 saw gains, supported by rising energy stocks due to increased oil prices. Meanwhile, UK lawmakers urged enhanced credit data collection amid an anticipated slowdown in U.S. job growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:28 IST
London Stocks Rise Amidst Mining Merger Talks and Oil Price Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, London stocks showed signs of recovery following two days of downturns, with a boost from Glencore amid talks of merging with Rio Tinto, potentially creating the world's largest mining company. This news pushed Glencore's stock up by 10%, while Rio Tinto's dropped 2.2%.

The FTSE 100 rose by 0.4% by late morning, poised for a consecutive weekly gain. The mid-cap index also climbed, nearing its four-year high, as it marks its fourth consecutive week of gains. Energy stocks further bolstered the market, with oil prices climbing for the second day while BP and Shell enjoyed a 2.2% increase.

In domestic developments, British lawmakers stress-tested the rapid growth in the private credit market, pushing for the Bank of England to have more oversight. Meanwhile, the market awaits a pivotal U.S. jobs report anticipated to reveal a slowdown in December. Anglo American and Sainsbury's additionally saw market fluctuations due to separate merger and sales reports respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Leaders Urge Dialogue with Russia Amidst Ongoing Tensions

European Leaders Urge Dialogue with Russia Amidst Ongoing Tensions

 Global
2
Senior BJP leaders in Delhi receive coal scam proceeds; I can furnish proof before public if needed, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.

Senior BJP leaders in Delhi receive coal scam proceeds; I can furnish proof ...

 India
3
UAE Curbs UK University Admissions Amid Islamist Radicalization Concerns

UAE Curbs UK University Admissions Amid Islamist Radicalization Concerns

 United Kingdom
4
Courtroom Chaos: High Drama in Calcutta Over ED-TMC Case

Courtroom Chaos: High Drama in Calcutta Over ED-TMC Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026