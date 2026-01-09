Left Menu

Controversy Over 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule in Odisha

Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, criticized the BJP government for the chaotic enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule. He blamed the lack of preparation and effective communication, resulting in public inconvenience and repeated policy changes. The rule's enforcement has been deferred several times amid public protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:49 IST
Controversy Over 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, has publicly criticized the BJP-led state government's execution of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, alleging a severe lack of preparation.

Patnaik, who also leads the BJD party, pointed out the chaos following the rule's sudden announcement, leading to long queues at testing centers due to inadequacies in testing infrastructure.

The government's multiple policy reversals have caused public outrage, with enforcement dates being deferred repeatedly. Meanwhile, the Transport Department has announced a temporary suspension of fines to mitigate the situation.

TRENDING

1
Transparency Concerns Shadow Pakistan's Investment Reforms

Transparency Concerns Shadow Pakistan's Investment Reforms

 Pakistan
2
India's forex reserves dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.801 billion in week to January 2, says RBI.

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.801 billion i...

 Global
3
Storm Goretti Causes Chaos Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti Causes Chaos Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Digital Deception: The Dark Web of 'White Tiger'

Digital Deception: The Dark Web of 'White Tiger'

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026