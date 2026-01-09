Controversy Over 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, has publicly criticized the BJP-led state government's execution of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, alleging a severe lack of preparation.

Patnaik, who also leads the BJD party, pointed out the chaos following the rule's sudden announcement, leading to long queues at testing centers due to inadequacies in testing infrastructure.

The government's multiple policy reversals have caused public outrage, with enforcement dates being deferred repeatedly. Meanwhile, the Transport Department has announced a temporary suspension of fines to mitigate the situation.