U.S. and Venezuela Join Forces to Reclaim Minerva Oil Tanker
The United States and Venezuela collaborated to return the Minerva oil tanker to Venezuelan waters after it was taken without payment or authorization. This joint action was confirmed by the Venezuelan oil ministry and PDVSA in a statement released on Friday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 07:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 07:08 IST
The tanker had departed without obtaining the necessary payment or authorization from Venezuelan authorities, prompting the international collaboration to rectify the situation.
This operation underscores the complex geopolitical tensions and cooperation surrounding oil resources and international maritime regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)