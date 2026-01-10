U.S. and Venezuela Join Forces to Reclaim Minerva Oil Tanker

The United States and Venezuela executed a coordinated operation to bring the oil tanker, Minerva, back to Venezuelan waters, according to a joint statement released by Venezuela's oil ministry and the state-run oil company, PDVSA, on Friday.

The tanker had departed without obtaining the necessary payment or authorization from Venezuelan authorities, prompting the international collaboration to rectify the situation.

This operation underscores the complex geopolitical tensions and cooperation surrounding oil resources and international maritime regulations.

