Trump Advocates for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap

President Donald Trump announced plans for a cap on credit card interest rates at 10%, to take effect January 20, 2026. Though proposed during his campaign, details on implementation remain sparse. Legislative efforts in Congress continue, but have yet to become law, drawing criticism from Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 07:11 IST
In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a one-year cap on credit card interest rates, setting them at 10% from January 20, 2026. The decision aligns with his 2024 campaign pledges, though the lack of specifics raises questions about its viability.

Trump's proposal has yet to gain traction in Congress, highlighting a divide between his administration and Democratic lawmakers who criticize the lack of concrete action toward fulfilling this campaign promise.

The White House has not elaborated on the initiative, and major financial institutions, including American Express and JPMorgan, remain silent on the matter. The plan's reception amongst banks and credit card companies remains to be seen.

