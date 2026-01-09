Left Menu

EU-Mercosur: Historic Trade Agreement Reached

European Union ambassadors have reached a provisional agreement on a free trade deal with the South American bloc Mercosur. This potential landmark trade accord awaits written confirmation from EU member states and needs European Parliament approval to become effective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:57 IST
EU-Mercosur: Historic Trade Agreement Reached
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union ambassadors reached a provisional consensus on a free trade agreement with the South American bloc Mercosur, as confirmed by three EU diplomats and sources. The deal marks a significant milestone in trade relations.

EU member states have been given until 5 p.m. Brussels time to provide written confirmation of their votes, according to the diplomats. This temporary agreement could soon represent a hallmark of international trade collaboration.

Despite the provisional nature of the accord, it still requires the European Parliament's final approval before becoming operational. Upon completion, it will be the largest trade agreement facilitated by the EU to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transparency Concerns Shadow Pakistan's Investment Reforms

Transparency Concerns Shadow Pakistan's Investment Reforms

 Pakistan
2
India's forex reserves dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.801 billion in week to January 2, says RBI.

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.801 billion i...

 Global
3
Storm Goretti Causes Chaos Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti Causes Chaos Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Digital Deception: The Dark Web of 'White Tiger'

Digital Deception: The Dark Web of 'White Tiger'

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026