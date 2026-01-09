UAE Calls for Stricter Landing Protocols After Air India Tail-Strike
The UAE's aircraft accident investigation agency recommends that the DGCA enhance regulatory oversight after a tail-strike incident involving an Air India Express aircraft. The incident, attributed to deficiencies in Crew Resource Management and other protocol lapses, prompts calls for improved landing protocols and training measures.
The UAE's aircraft accident investigation agency has advised the DGCA to bolster regulatory oversight following an Air India Express tail-strike incident.
The April 22, 2025 incident at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport involved a Boeing 737-800 and highlighted Crew Resource Management flaws as a contributing factor.
The report recommends improved training on landing protocols, including stabilised approach and bounce recovery techniques, to prevent future occurrences.
