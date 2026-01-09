Left Menu

UAE Calls for Stricter Landing Protocols After Air India Tail-Strike

The UAE's aircraft accident investigation agency recommends that the DGCA enhance regulatory oversight after a tail-strike incident involving an Air India Express aircraft. The incident, attributed to deficiencies in Crew Resource Management and other protocol lapses, prompts calls for improved landing protocols and training measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:06 IST
UAE Calls for Stricter Landing Protocols After Air India Tail-Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The UAE's aircraft accident investigation agency has advised the DGCA to bolster regulatory oversight following an Air India Express tail-strike incident.

The April 22, 2025 incident at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport involved a Boeing 737-800 and highlighted Crew Resource Management flaws as a contributing factor.

The report recommends improved training on landing protocols, including stabilised approach and bounce recovery techniques, to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Bold Move: Tiger Relocation Sparks Conservation Success

Rajasthan's Bold Move: Tiger Relocation Sparks Conservation Success

 India
2
Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

 India
3
Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

 India
4
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026