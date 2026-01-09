UAE Calls for Stricter Landing Protocols After Air India Tail-Strike

The UAE's aircraft accident investigation agency has advised the DGCA to bolster regulatory oversight following an Air India Express tail-strike incident.

The April 22, 2025 incident at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport involved a Boeing 737-800 and highlighted Crew Resource Management flaws as a contributing factor.

The report recommends improved training on landing protocols, including stabilised approach and bounce recovery techniques, to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)