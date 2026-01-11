Left Menu

Deendayal Port Pioneers Green Hydrogen Initiatives with New Partnership

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, under the leadership of Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, signed an MoU with Green-Kutch NextGen Pvt. Ltd. at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, promoting community involvement in the Green Hydrogen ecosystem and progressing towards the National Green Hydrogen Mission with industrial empowerment and decarbonisation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:24 IST
DPA inks MoU for a Greener Tomorrow (Photo: Release). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark move to augment the Green Hydrogen ecosystem, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, has inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green-Kutch NextGen Pvt. Ltd. The agreement, formalized during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, is poised to bolster community participation aligned with the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The initiative is set to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), spur youth employment opportunities, and accelerate decarbonisation. The DPA plans to develop a "Kutch Green Hydrogen Park" featuring robust plug-and-play infrastructure, facilitating modular green hydrogen production and storage solutions to propel India's commitment toward a Net Zero future. Earlier this year on January 1, DPA Kandla made strides in its digital evolution by fully integrating all modules of the Enterprise Business System (EBS), furthering efficiency in business operations.

The recent Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2026, hosted in Rajkot, emphasized renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, with high-profile attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat's Chief Ministers. The event also enabled strategic collaborations through structured B2B, B2G, and G2G engagements, fortifying Gujarat's industrial competitiveness and energy security roadmap under the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

