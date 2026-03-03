Left Menu

Manufacturing, logistics, and MSMEs are pillars of Indian economy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:26 IST
Manufacturing, logistics, and MSMEs are pillars of Indian economy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Manufacturing, logistics, and MSMEs are pillars of Indian economy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: The Widening Iran Conflict

Escalation in the Middle East: The Widening Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Quality of our products should be of global standard, quality makes difference in global supply chain: Prime Minister Modi.

Quality of our products should be of global standard, quality makes differen...

 Global
3
Flight Chaos at Kolkata Airport Amid West Asia Conflict

Flight Chaos at Kolkata Airport Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
4
India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.

India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026