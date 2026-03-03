PM Modi at Budget Webinar 2.0: Manufacturing, MSMEs, Logistics and Sustainability to Power India’s Growth Engine

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the second installment of the Budget Webinar series, centered on the theme “Sustaining and Strengthening Economic Growth,” outlining a comprehensive roadmap to accelerate India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation. Building upon the momentum of the first webinar, which he described as highly successful and rich in actionable suggestions, the Prime Minister positioned the current deliberations as crucial to reinforcing India’s economic foundation in an evolving global landscape.

Framing India as a rising force amid shifting global supply chains, the Prime Minister underscored that the country’s robust economic trajectory has transformed it into a beacon of stability and opportunity for the world. He emphasized that rapid economic progress forms the bedrock of the vision of “Viksit Bharat,” a developed India driven by resilience, competitiveness, and innovation.

Core Mantras: Build, Produce, Connect, Export

Reaffirming the government’s clarity of vision and determination, the Prime Minister reiterated four central economic mantras: “Build more, produce more, connect more, and export more.” These principles, he said, are not mere slogans but operational directives that must guide industry, policymakers, financial institutions, and state governments alike.

He expressed confidence that the discussions emerging from the webinar would generate valuable insights to translate budgetary provisions into tangible growth outcomes. However, he cautioned that policy announcements alone are insufficient. Effective implementation requires proactive participation from industry stakeholders and alignment across sectors.

Integrated Economic Architecture: Manufacturing, MSMEs, Logistics and Cities

The Prime Minister emphasized the interconnected nature of India’s economic architecture. Manufacturing, logistics, MSMEs, and urban centers, he explained, should not be viewed as isolated silos but as mutually reinforcing pillars of a single, integrated growth structure.

Manufacturing strengthens exports and enhances India’s position in global supply chains. MSMEs, by contrast, provide agility, innovation, and flexibility to the broader industrial ecosystem. Efficient logistics and well-planned urban centers ensure that production and distribution systems operate seamlessly. The current Union Budget, he asserted, has provided substantial strength to all these pillars.

Calling upon stakeholders to deliberate on strategies to increase manufacturing output and make cost structures globally competitive, the Prime Minister stressed that development must reach every corner of the country. Cost efficiency, productivity enhancement, and technological modernization were identified as essential components of this transformation.

Removing Bottlenecks and Strengthening Core Capabilities

Highlighting structural reforms aimed at strengthening core capabilities, the Prime Minister noted targeted initiatives such as the development of Dedicated Rare Earth Corridors and expansion of container manufacturing. These measures, he said, are designed to reinforce India’s trade ecosystem and reduce strategic vulnerabilities in critical sectors.

In the life sciences domain, he spotlighted the newly announced ‘Biopharma Shakti Mission,’ which aims to position India as a global hub for biologics and next-generation therapies. The mission reflects India’s ambition to transition from volume-based pharmaceutical manufacturing to leadership in advanced biopharma research and innovation-driven production.

India as a Reliable Global Manufacturing Partner

Against the backdrop of geopolitical shifts and supply chain realignments, the Prime Minister noted that the world is actively searching for reliable and resilient manufacturing partners. India, he asserted, has a historic opportunity to fulfill this role.

He urged industry stakeholders to invest confidently in cutting-edge technologies, scale up research and development, and adhere to global quality standards. In a competitive global market, technological sophistication and consistent quality will determine India’s success as a preferred destination for manufacturing and trade.

Free Trade Agreements and Quality Imperative

Turning to Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the Prime Minister described them as gateways to vast new markets. However, he stressed that these agreements also impose renewed responsibility on Indian industry to prioritize quality and consumer-centric design.

He called upon businesses to carefully study the preferences, comfort levels, and regulatory requirements of international consumers. Only by aligning products with global expectations can India fully leverage the opportunities created by its expanding FTA network.

MSMEs: From Survival to Global Competitiveness

Addressing the MSME sector, the Prime Minister noted that recent reforms in classification norms have reduced the psychological barrier to expansion. With improved access to credit and technology support from the government, MSMEs now stand at a critical inflection point.

However, he emphasized that true transformation depends on their willingness to compete globally. He urged MSMEs to raise productivity, enhance quality standards, adopt digital processes, and integrate with strong value chains. Moving beyond subsistence and incremental growth, he said, the sector must embrace scale, innovation, and international competitiveness.

Infrastructure and Logistics: Catalysts of Growth

The Prime Minister described infrastructure and logistics as the backbone of the national growth strategy. With record capital expenditure allocations in the current budget, the government has signaled its commitment to building world-class infrastructure.

Expansion of high-speed rail networks, development of multi-modal connectivity systems, and strengthening of ship repair facilities were cited as key initiatives to improve efficiency and reduce logistics costs. However, he reminded participants that infrastructure investments will yield maximum benefit only when industry strategies align with these evolving networks.

Urbanization and the Rise of Tier-II and Tier-III Cities

Recognizing urbanization as a decisive factor in India’s long-term growth, the Prime Minister stressed the need for strategic planning and efficient management of cities. He invited suggestions on how Tier-II and Tier-III cities can emerge as new growth anchors, absorbing industrial expansion and fostering balanced regional development.

Harnessing the potential of these emerging urban centers, he noted, will be essential to sustaining inclusive and geographically distributed economic growth.

Sustainability and Clean Technology as Competitive Advantages

In a significant acknowledgment of global environmental priorities, the Prime Minister observed that international markets increasingly assess not only cost but also environmental impact. Sustainability is no longer optional—it is a competitive imperative.

He highlighted the ‘Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Mission’ as a landmark step in aligning industrial growth with climate responsibility. Encouraging businesses to integrate clean technologies into their core strategies, he noted that industries investing early in sustainable practices will enjoy better access to emerging global markets.

Collective Ownership for a Developed India

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister called for “collective ownership” of the national development agenda. Achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, he said, requires collaboration that extends beyond policy frameworks to active partnership between government, industry, and society.

He urged participants to transform discussions into momentum, emphasizing that every suggestion and every practical experience shared by stakeholders has the potential to generate meaningful, on-ground impact.

As India navigates a rapidly evolving global economic order, the webinar reinforced a central message: sustained growth will depend not merely on policy design but on coordinated action, technological leadership, global competitiveness, and a shared national commitment to development.