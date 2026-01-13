Left Menu

UBS CEO Search: Who Will Succeed Sergio Ermotti?

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti is set to step down by April 2027, after the integration of Credit Suisse is complete. Leading internal candidates include Aleksandar Ivanovic, Beatriz Martin Jimenez, Rob Karofsky, and Iqbal Khan, yet the bank might consider external options too.

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti plans to step down by April 2027, following the completion of the Credit Suisse integration, reports the Financial Times. Although UBS may look at external candidates, Ermotti has expressed a desire to significantly boost the chances of an internal successor.

Several UBS executives are in the running to replace Ermotti. Aleksandar Ivanovic, head of the asset management division, impressed with his leadership despite the unit's smaller revenue contribution. Beatriz Martin Jimenez, the Chief Operating Officer, lacks client-facing experience but holds significant roles in the bank. Rob Karofsky and Iqbal Khan also emerge as potential successors, each with their unique expertise.

While UBS is among Europe's largest banks, overseeing its wealth management and investment banking facets presents challenges. Any newcomer would join the institution with much of the Credit Suisse integration already completed. The bank is also negotiating with the government over new banking rules.

