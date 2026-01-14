Left Menu

Legacy of David Webb: A Prolific Voice in Hong Kong's Market

David Webb, a renowned Hong Kong commentator and activist investor, has passed away at 60 from metastatic prostate cancer. Webb, known for his insightful analyses on economic, corporate, and political issues, notably contributed to advancing corporate governance in Hong Kong and was a former non-executive director of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Renowned Hong Kong activist investor and commentator David Webb has succumbed to metastatic prostate cancer, as indicated by his social media accounts. With roots in investment banking, Webb gained prominence since 1998 through his incisive columns on economic and political matters, becoming a critical voice in Hong Kong's financial landscape.

In 2020, David Webb announced his retreat from public commentating due to his health condition. His contributions as a non-executive director of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from 2003 stood testament to his commitment to market integrity and sustainability, as echoed by HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong.

Webb's analytical work defined much of his career. Among his notable contributions was the 2017 report, "The Enigma Network: 50 stocks not to own," which preluded a significant market downturn. His insights reached a diverse audience, comprising regulators, investors, and legal experts, and continued to resonate through his popular Substack newsletter.

