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Congress Questions $200 Billion Iran War Funding Request

The U.S. Congress is questioning a $200 billion funding request for the Iran war. The request, reportedly from the Department of Defense, has faced opposition due to recent large military budgets. Lawmakers are demanding more information on the war's cost and the Pentagon's plans amid public disapproval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:01 IST
Congress Questions $200 Billion Iran War Funding Request
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The U.S. military's request for an additional $200 billion to support the ongoing war in Iran has sparked intense debate in Congress. Both Democrats and some Republicans are challenging the necessity of this sum, following substantial defense appropriations in the previous year.

A senior U.S. official confirmed the Department of Defense's proposal, as reported by the Washington Post, which seeks Congress's approval for this considerable sum, despite President Donald Trump not yet formally submitting the request to the Senate and House of Representatives.

Senators and representatives from both parties are pressing the administration for clarity on its strategy and fiscal accountability, particularly as public opinion polls indicate low support for the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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