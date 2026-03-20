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High Court Criticizes Gym Operator's Petition in Kotdwar Clash

The Uttarakhand High Court reprimanded gym operator Deepak Kumar for seeking police protection and filing a petition to quash an FIR related to a clash with Bajrang Dal activists. The court questioned Kumar's requests and noted that the petitions seemed like pressure tactics to influence investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:03 IST
High Court Criticizes Gym Operator's Petition in Kotdwar Clash
Deepak Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has reprimanded gym operator Deepak Kumar, also known as 'Mohammad Deepak,' spotlighted for opposing Bajrang Dal activists allegedly harassing a Muslim shopkeeper. The court questioned how an accused could request police protection during ongoing investigations.

A single-bench of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal objected to Kumar's plea to quash the FIR and deemed his additional requests as unnecessary distractions aimed at pressuring the investigation. The court criticized the petitions as attempts to sensationalize the matter and influence the investigative proceedings.

The case relates to an incident on January 26 in Kotdwar, where Kumar allegedly clashed with Bajrang Dal members over a Muslim shopkeeper's right to use the name 'Baba' for his shop. The viral incident led to an FIR against Kumar for rioting and other charges. Kumar's petition also asked for FIRs under Section 196 of the BNS against alleged hate speeches and called for a departmental inquiry against perceived biased conduct by police officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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