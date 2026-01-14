Left Menu

India's LPG Revolution: Transforming Kitchens, Improving Lives

India’s clean cooking initiatives, notably under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, have transitioned millions to LPG, evidencing success through sustained usage and increased consumption. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted these achievements, marking a shift to a healthier, sustainable cooking ecosystem for 33 crore connections nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:12 IST
India's LPG Revolution: Transforming Kitchens, Improving Lives
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitious clean cooking initiatives are seeing significant success, as highlighted by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. Through his social media post, Minister Puri emphasized that the true measure of success lies not in the number of LPG connections provided but in their consistent usage.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), launched to extend LPG access to 10.41 crore households, is nearing its target of 10.60 crore connections. Minister Puri pointed out that consumer habits have shifted considerably, with refill statistics showing substantial usage. In the 2024-25 fiscal year alone, an average of 13.6 lakh refills are being delivered daily to Ujjwala beneficiaries, signaling a move towards sustainable cooking methods.

The initiative, introduced in 2016, aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from impoverished backgrounds. Beneficiaries receive a comprehensive package including a free first refill and stove under Ujjwala 2.0. The transition from traditional cooking methods to LPG is enhancing health and dignity across millions of Indian households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Allegations

Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Alle...

 India
2
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

 India
3
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
4
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026