India's LPG Revolution: Transforming Kitchens, Improving Lives

India's ambitious clean cooking initiatives are seeing significant success, as highlighted by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. Through his social media post, Minister Puri emphasized that the true measure of success lies not in the number of LPG connections provided but in their consistent usage.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), launched to extend LPG access to 10.41 crore households, is nearing its target of 10.60 crore connections. Minister Puri pointed out that consumer habits have shifted considerably, with refill statistics showing substantial usage. In the 2024-25 fiscal year alone, an average of 13.6 lakh refills are being delivered daily to Ujjwala beneficiaries, signaling a move towards sustainable cooking methods.

The initiative, introduced in 2016, aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from impoverished backgrounds. Beneficiaries receive a comprehensive package including a free first refill and stove under Ujjwala 2.0. The transition from traditional cooking methods to LPG is enhancing health and dignity across millions of Indian households.

(With inputs from agencies.)