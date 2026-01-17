Kerala's Financial Woes: Mismanagement or Missed Opportunities?
Union Minister George Kurian criticized Kerala for its rising debt and its avoidance of central schemes, blaming the state's financial mismanagement. He contrasted this with other states like Tamil Nadu, which effectively utilize central funds. Kurian highlighted central government initiatives aimed at boosting employment and strengthening societal infrastructure.
Union Minister George Kurian has raised concerns about Kerala's escalating financial difficulties, stating that the state may be heading towards a substantial debt trap. He criticized the Kerala government for steering clear of central schemes, choosing instead to rely on borrowing, which has significantly increased the state's debt.
Speaking to reporters, Kurian noted a striking rise in Kerala's debt, from approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore to nearly Rs 5 lakh crore over the last decade. He contrasted this with the approaches of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which he claims have efficiently utilized central government schemes and secured necessary funds.
Kurian highlighted initiatives under the Narendra Modi government, such as the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, emphasizing the scheme's role in bolstering job opportunities and driving economic growth. The reformed employment guarantee scheme aims to enhance infrastructure and support underdeveloped regions.
