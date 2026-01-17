Tragic Accident at Sunflag Factory Sparks Protests

A tragic accident occurred at Sunflag factory in Warthi, Bhandara, claiming the life of a 45-year-old crane operator on Saturday. The victim, Maroti Bhivgade, fell from the machine while climbing onto it at the steel melting shop, according to a police official.

The incident unfolded at 9:30 am when Bhivgade, a resident of Pachgaon, lost his footing on the crane's stairs. Despite efforts to rush him to a private hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, the official reported. This unfortunate event has sparked outrage among his family and locals.

In response, enraged family members and hundreds of villagers organized a sit-in protest by placing Bhivgade's body at the factory's main entrance, blocking it for four hours. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.