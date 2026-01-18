Left Menu

Advantage Vidarbha 2026: A Gateway to Industrial Growth

The Advantage Vidarbha 2026 industrial exhibition aims to position eastern Maharashtra as a burgeoning economic hub. The event will draw ambassadors from 20 countries, featuring over 350 stalls and focusing on sectors like defense, renewable energy, and IT. It includes technical sessions with 225 experts and 5,500 delegates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:54 IST
Advantage Vidarbha 2026: A Gateway to Industrial Growth
  • Country:
  • India

The eastern Maharashtra region is set to gain traction as a formidable growth hub with the upcoming Advantage Vidarbha 2026 industrial exhibition.

Spanning February 6 to 8 at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, the event will see participation from ambassadors and trade delegates of nearly 20 countries. Themed 'Empowering Growth,' the exhibition will host over 350 stalls, representing a diverse range of sectors.

Aiming to foster bilateral trade, it will also include 20 crucial trade meetings, and a series of technical sessions with top industry leaders like Jeet Adani will provide insights into emerging market trends and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026