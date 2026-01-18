Advantage Vidarbha 2026: A Gateway to Industrial Growth
The Advantage Vidarbha 2026 industrial exhibition aims to position eastern Maharashtra as a burgeoning economic hub. The event will draw ambassadors from 20 countries, featuring over 350 stalls and focusing on sectors like defense, renewable energy, and IT. It includes technical sessions with 225 experts and 5,500 delegates.
The eastern Maharashtra region is set to gain traction as a formidable growth hub with the upcoming Advantage Vidarbha 2026 industrial exhibition.
Spanning February 6 to 8 at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, the event will see participation from ambassadors and trade delegates of nearly 20 countries. Themed 'Empowering Growth,' the exhibition will host over 350 stalls, representing a diverse range of sectors.
Aiming to foster bilateral trade, it will also include 20 crucial trade meetings, and a series of technical sessions with top industry leaders like Jeet Adani will provide insights into emerging market trends and opportunities.
