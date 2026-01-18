Advantage Vidarbha 2026: A Gateway to Industrial Growth

The eastern Maharashtra region is set to gain traction as a formidable growth hub with the upcoming Advantage Vidarbha 2026 industrial exhibition.

Spanning February 6 to 8 at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, the event will see participation from ambassadors and trade delegates of nearly 20 countries. Themed 'Empowering Growth,' the exhibition will host over 350 stalls, representing a diverse range of sectors.

Aiming to foster bilateral trade, it will also include 20 crucial trade meetings, and a series of technical sessions with top industry leaders like Jeet Adani will provide insights into emerging market trends and opportunities.

