Karnataka Unveils Bold Investment Drive at WEF 2026

Karnataka aims to establish itself as an investment hub at the WEF 2026 in Davos, emphasizing an 'execution-first' approach to convert interest into real projects. Led by Minister M B Patil, the delegation will engage in over 45 meetings to facilitate investor decision-making and showcase state advantages.

Karnataka is setting the stage to spotlight itself as an investment-ready hub at the WEF Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, according to Minister M B Patil. The delegation's presence is poised to focus on an 'execution-first' approach, ensuring transformation of investment interest into actionable outcomes.

In preparation for Davos, the state's strategy revolves around swiftly moving from investment intent to concrete steps such as filings, approvals, and land allotments. Minister Patil emphasized the commitment to accelerate on-ground project execution, turning potential into reality.

During the January 19-23 event, Karnataka's delegation will partake in more than 45 high-level engagements with global giants like Amazon Web Services and Lenovo. A special session, 'Karnataka's Emerging Industry Advantage,' aims to showcase investment opportunities and catalyze faster project commissioning.

