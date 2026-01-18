Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Telgaon-Majalgaon Road Claims Motorcyclist's Life

A motorcycle rider was killed when his vehicle skidded while overtaking a truck on Telgaon-Majalgaon road in Beed. The crash resulted in the truck crushing him and injuring the pillion rider. The deceased was identified as Baliram Prabhakar Maske, and the injured as Sanjay Late.

Updated: 18-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:51 IST
A fatal accident occurred on the Telgaon-Majalgaon road in Beed, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. The victim's motorcycle skidded while attempting to overtake a tanker truck, leading to a tragic crash where the truck crushed him.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in Pathrud, located in Majalgaon tehsil. A police official confirmed that the pillion rider, identified as Sanjay Late, sustained injuries in the accident.

The man who lost his life was named Baliram Prabhakar Maske, a 35-year-old resident of Shivajinagar in Kaij. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to this tragic event, as questions surrounding road safety emerge once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

