Tragic Accident on Telgaon-Majalgaon Road Claims Motorcyclist's Life

A fatal accident occurred on the Telgaon-Majalgaon road in Beed, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. The victim's motorcycle skidded while attempting to overtake a tanker truck, leading to a tragic crash where the truck crushed him.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in Pathrud, located in Majalgaon tehsil. A police official confirmed that the pillion rider, identified as Sanjay Late, sustained injuries in the accident.

The man who lost his life was named Baliram Prabhakar Maske, a 35-year-old resident of Shivajinagar in Kaij. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to this tragic event, as questions surrounding road safety emerge once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)