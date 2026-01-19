Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Southern Spain

In a tragic incident in southern Spain, a high-speed train collision near Adamuz led to the derailment of two trains, resulting in at least 21 deaths and injuries to 100 others. The accident has prompted an immediate suspension of all rail services between Madrid and Andalusia.

The Iryo train, operated by a private rail company partly owned by Italian state railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, was traveling from Malaga to Madrid when it collided with a Renfe train on the adjacent track. Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage and casualties.

Emergency responders and local residents are working tirelessly to assist in rescue operations, offering food and blankets to the displaced passengers. Transport Minister Oscar Puente emphasizes the importance of aiding victims as scenes of wreckage and chaos unfold at the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)