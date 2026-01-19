Left Menu

Tragic Collision: High-Speed Train Crash in Southern Spain Claims Lives

A high-speed train derailment in southern Spain caused a catastrophic collision, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and dozens of injuries. The crash involved two trains with approximately 500 passengers. Rescue operations are underway, with officials fearing a rise in the death toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | लॉसएंजिल्स | Updated: 19-01-2026 05:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 05:26 IST
A tragic train accident unfolded in southern Spain, leaving at least 20 dead and numerous injured as a high-speed train derailed and collided with another. The incident occurred on a well-used route between Malaga and Madrid, impacting approximately 500 passengers.

Antonio Sanz, the regional health minister, reported that 73 injured individuals were transported to hospitals. He expressed concerns about the death toll rising, given the severity of the derailment.

Local firefighters, emergency responders, and military units worked tirelessly through the night amidst challenging conditions to aid victims and manage the crisis. Authorities halted train services between Madrid and Andalusian cities as the rescue efforts continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

