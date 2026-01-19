A-1 Sureja Industries Secures Major Electric Two-Wheeler Orders
A-1 Sureja Industries has secured substantial orders for 1,425 low-speed electric two-wheelers. Zipnova Enterprise LLP, Ahmedabad, ordered 525 units, and Aayushman Engineering, Noida, ordered 900 units, reinforcing A-1 Sureja's market presence. The company remains focused on scaling its EV business and enhancing product offerings.
EV manufacturer A-1 Sureja Industries has announced two significant orders for a total of 1,425 low-speed electric two-wheelers. This development represents a considerable boost to their order book, underlining the increasing market acceptance of their affordable electric offerings.
The first order, comprising 525 low-speed electric motorcycles, comes from Zipnova Enterprise LLP, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Meanwhile, Noida-based Aayushman Engineering has placed an order for 900 electric two-wheelers, further strengthening A-1 Sureja's foothold in the industry.
A-1 Sureja Industries, affiliated with BSE-listed A-1 Ltd, continues to leverage its brand Hurry-E in the growing electric mobility market. The company emphasizes timely execution, strategic distribution expansion, and product innovation to drive its business forward.
