A-1 Sureja Industries Secures Major Electric Two-Wheeler Orders

EV manufacturer A-1 Sureja Industries has announced two significant orders for a total of 1,425 low-speed electric two-wheelers. This development represents a considerable boost to their order book, underlining the increasing market acceptance of their affordable electric offerings.

The first order, comprising 525 low-speed electric motorcycles, comes from Zipnova Enterprise LLP, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Meanwhile, Noida-based Aayushman Engineering has placed an order for 900 electric two-wheelers, further strengthening A-1 Sureja's foothold in the industry.

A-1 Sureja Industries, affiliated with BSE-listed A-1 Ltd, continues to leverage its brand Hurry-E in the growing electric mobility market. The company emphasizes timely execution, strategic distribution expansion, and product innovation to drive its business forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)