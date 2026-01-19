Four killed, two injured as pick-up vehicle collides with bus in Nashik

Four people were killed, and two suffered injuries after a pick-up vehicle collided with a luxury bus in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Varhane village on the Manmad-Malegaon Road in Malegaon taluka around 1.30 am when the bus was heading towards Malegaon, an official said.

A pick-up vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with the bus, he said.

The official said that the impact killed three people in the pick-up vehicle and a man who was travelling in the driver's cabin of the bus. Sheikh Ata-ur Rehman Sheikh Abeed (40), Sattar Khan Mohammed Khan (40) and Yakub Sheru Khan (27), all residents of Malegaon, who were travelling in the pick-up vehicle, died, while the deceased from the bus is yet to be identified, he said.

The official said that locals and police rushed the injured to a hospital.

While the exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, a case has been registered with Malegaon taluka police station, he said.

