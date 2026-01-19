Hungary's foreign minister says Greenland is 'not an EU issue'
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:24 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
The future of Greenland is not a European Union issue and Hungary has signalled that it would not support a joint EU statement, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a briefing during a visit to Prague on Monday.
"We regard this as a bilateral issue that can be resolved via talks between the two parties ...I don't think it is an EU issue," Szijjarto said, after U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his push to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- European Union
- Hungarian
- NATO
- Denmark
- Prague
- Hungary
ALSO READ
Denmark, Greenland have suggested NATO mission in Arctic, Danish defence minister says
NATO will keep working with Denmark and Greenland on security, Rutte says
UPDATE 1-Denmark, Greenland suggest Arctic NATO mission, Danish defence minister says
Former Shell Exec Joins Hungarian Opposition for Economic Revival
Starmer Challenges Trump's Tariffs On NATO Allies