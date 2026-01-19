Left Menu

Hungary's foreign minister says Greenland is 'not an EU issue'

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The future of ‌Greenland is not a European Union issue ⁠and Hungary has signalled that it would not support a joint ​EU statement, Hungarian Foreign Minister ‍Peter Szijjarto told a briefing during a visit to Prague on ⁠Monday.

"We ‌regard ⁠this as a bilateral issue ‍that can be resolved via talks ​between the two parties ...I ⁠don't think it is an ⁠EU issue," Szijjarto said, after U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠has intensified his push to wrest ⁠sovereignty ‌over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

