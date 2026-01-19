Hungary's foreign minister says Greenland is 'not an EU issue'

The future of ‌Greenland is not a European Union issue ⁠and Hungary has signalled that it would not support a joint ​EU statement, Hungarian Foreign Minister ‍Peter Szijjarto told a briefing during a visit to Prague on ⁠Monday.

"We ‌regard ⁠this as a bilateral issue ‍that can be resolved via talks ​between the two parties ...I ⁠don't think it is an ⁠EU issue," Szijjarto said, after U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠has intensified his push to wrest ⁠sovereignty ‌over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark.

