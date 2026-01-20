Left Menu

UAE-India Partnership: Boosting Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu agreed to establish a food cluster in Andhra Pradesh during a WEF meeting. Discussions included strengthening financial ties and attracting investments in logistics, infrastructure, and industries to boost economic growth in the state.

Updated: 20-01-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:41 IST
In a strategic meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked a significant economic collaboration.

Al Marri confirmed the establishment of a food cluster in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to boost the state's food processing sector.

Additionally, Al Marri committed to facilitating the entry of 40 companies into the region, enhancing industries, employment, and exports. Discussions also spanned potential investments in logistics, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

