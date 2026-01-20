UAE-India Partnership: Boosting Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

In a strategic meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked a significant economic collaboration.

Al Marri confirmed the establishment of a food cluster in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to boost the state's food processing sector.

Additionally, Al Marri committed to facilitating the entry of 40 companies into the region, enhancing industries, employment, and exports. Discussions also spanned potential investments in logistics, renewable energy, and infrastructure.