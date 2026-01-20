UAE-India Partnership: Boosting Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape
UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu agreed to establish a food cluster in Andhra Pradesh during a WEF meeting. Discussions included strengthening financial ties and attracting investments in logistics, infrastructure, and industries to boost economic growth in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked a significant economic collaboration.
Al Marri confirmed the establishment of a food cluster in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to boost the state's food processing sector.
Additionally, Al Marri committed to facilitating the entry of 40 companies into the region, enhancing industries, employment, and exports. Discussions also spanned potential investments in logistics, renewable energy, and infrastructure.
ALSO READ
Diplomacy in Davos: Trump and Sisi's Strategic Discussions
Zelenskiy's Davos Decision: Security and Prosperity Await
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Highlight Pakistan's Vision at WEF in Davos
Congress Questions Maharashtra's MoU Signing in Davos
Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Meet in Davos for Crucial Talks